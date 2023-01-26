BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced it will report third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Management will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 646-904-5544 for U.S. participants and +1-929-526-1599 for international participants. The conference call passcode is 204462. A live audio webcast of the call will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bark.co%2F and will be archived for 1 year.

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog’s breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK+Super+Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK+Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK+Bright. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005745/en/