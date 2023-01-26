Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced it will release its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, before market open on Thursday, February 23, 2023. In addition, Denbury will provide its initial outlook for 2023, including projections for oil & gas production and costs, as well as capital expectations for both its oil & gas and CCUS operations. Denbury will host a webcast to review these matters on the same day as noted below.

What: Denbury Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and 2023 Outlook Webcast

When: Thursday, February 23rd at 11:00 a.m. CST / 12:00 p.m. EST

Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.denbury.com

A webcast replay will be accessible on the same website shortly after the live event.

ABOUT DENBURY

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO 2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 . The Company currently injects over four million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 annually, with an objective to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions by 2030, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

Follow Denbury on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005209/en/