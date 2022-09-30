Traditions Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

YORK, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023

YORK, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 19, 2023, the Board of Directors of Traditions Bancorp (OTC Pink: TRBK), parent company of Traditions Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on February 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2023.

Formed in 2002 with administrative headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, Traditions Bank operates seven full-service branch offices located in York, Hanover, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Lemoyne, Cumberland County. With assets of $773 million as of September 30, 2022 and 170 associates, Traditions Bank provides depository and borrowing services to businesses and individuals located in south-central Pennsylvania. The Bank is a leading provider of residential mortgages and has been a Bauer Financial recommended financial institution for more than a decade.

To learn more about Traditions Bancorp, visit www.traditionsbancorp.com.

