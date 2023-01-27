e.l.f. Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a webcast to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2023 results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the webcast, which will be hosted by Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be broadcasted live at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.elfbeauty.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. builds brands designed to disrupt industry norms, shape culture and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Our deep commitment to clean, cruelty free beauty at an incredible value has fueled the success of our flagship brand e.l.f. Cosmetics since 2004 and driven our portfolio expansion. Today, our multi-brand portfolio includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, pioneering clean beauty brand Well People and Keys Soulcare, a groundbreaking lifestyle beauty brand created with Alicia Keys. Our family of brands is available online and across leading beauty, mass market and clean beauty specialty retailers in the U.S., and has a growing international presence.

