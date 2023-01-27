LONDON, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc ( AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announces two changes to the company’s Board of Directors.



The company’s non-executive Chairman, John H Johnson, who has held the role since September 2021, will not stand for re-election at Autolus’ upcoming annual shareholder meeting. During his tenure as Chairman of Autolus he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Reaction Biology and will focus his time on his operational role.

Additionally, Dr Jay T Backstrom, who has served on Autolus’ Board of Directors since August 2020, will step down from Autolus’ Board of Directors at the end of February 2023. Dr Backstrom was recently appointed as CEO of Scholar Rock and will focus his time on his operational role in line with good governance recommendations for public company CEOs.

“The Autolus Board and management team would like to thank John and Jay for their contributions and support during an important period in the company’s transition to a late-stage biopharmaceutical company,” said Dr. Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer of Autolus. “During their tenure, Autolus’ lead product candidate obe-cel met the primary end point in the pivotal FELIX trial and the company has started preparing for the regulatory approval process, as well as initiating preparations for commercialization.”

Searches to replace both Board members have been initiated.

