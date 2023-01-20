ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHF(15.86%), VXF(15.41%), and VYM(14.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 30,354 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 779,399. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.8.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $34.51 per share and a market cap of $30.37Bil. The stock has returned -7.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 6,711 shares of ARCA:VXF for a total holding of 183,592. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.88.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF traded for a price of $138.53 per share and a market cap of $13.66Bil. The stock has returned -15.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

During the quarter, ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 6,221 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 217,492. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.59.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $107.81 per share and a market cap of $49.70Bil. The stock has returned -0.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a price-book ratio of 2.65.

During the quarter, ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 2,881 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 83,105. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.98.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $214.26 per share and a market cap of $27.86Bil. The stock has returned -13.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a price-book ratio of 3.67.

During the quarter, ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 15,634 shares of ARCA:SCHC for a total holding of 247,821. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.08.

On 01/20/2023, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $33.56 per share and a market cap of $3.63Bil. The stock has returned -14.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.21.

