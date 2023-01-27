Dillard's to Donate more than $289,000 to local RMHC Chapters through sale of Southern Living Christmas Cookbook

5 minutes ago
Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS: NYSE, “Dillard’s”) announced today that it will make a significant contribution of more than $289,000 to local Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Chapters. This donation was made possible through the sale of Dillard’s exclusive Southern Living Christmas Cookbook.

Dillard’s offered a special custom edition of the Southern Living Christmas Cookbook to benefit RMHC. This exclusive, 256-page hardbound cookbook is filled with 100+ brand-new recipes and 125+ full-color photos throughout.

With this year’s contribution, Dillard’s has donated more than $15.6 million since 1994 to local RMHC Chapters to support Ronald McDonald House programs. Senior Vice President Denise Mahaffy states, "Over the past 28 years, Dillard's has developed a strong bond with RMHC in our communities. The work they do every day to bring comfort to children and families inspires us and makes the sale of the cookbooks an enormous source of pride and satisfaction.”

Every year, RMHC serves millions of children and their families, providing access to care and resources that families with children who are ill, injured or hospitalized need. RMHC programs help reduce stress and financial burden for families when they travel far from home to access medical care for their child. At a Ronald McDonald House, families can stay together, rest, interact with families going through similar experiences, enjoy home-cooked meals – all just minutes from the hospital.

At RMHC, enabling family-centered care is at the heart of our mission,” said Joanna Sabato, Chief Marketing and Development Officer at RMHC Global. “We are incredibly grateful for Dillard’s generous donation and commitment to support our mission to keep families with children who are sick together.”

About RMHC

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in more than 60 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care. For more information, visit RMHC.org.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 249 Dillard’s locations and 28 clearance centers spanning 29 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. The Company focuses on delivering style, quality and value to its customers by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty and home collections from both national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

