Quad-C Management to Acquire QED Technologies from Entegris

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Quad-C Management, Inc. (“Quad-C”), a leading middle market private equity firm, and Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG, “Entegris”), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement for Quad-C to acquire QED Technologies International, Inc. (“QED”) from Entegris. QED offers state-of-the-art MRF polishing and SSI metrology manufacturing solutions that are designed to meet the needs of advanced optics manufacturers by increasing production speed and yield while decreasing costs. Entegris’ QED business is part of the company’s Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM) division. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005194/en/

“QED is a leader in precision optics finishing equipment, products and services, providing the most precise technologies to manufacturers in semiconductor, aerospace & defense markets,” said Tom Hickey, a Quad-C Partner, “Quad-C and our industrial tech practice are thrilled to partner with QED and its strong management team in order to execute on our shared growth strategy.” Matt Trotta, Principal at Quad-C, also added, “QED has built a reputation for excellence in precision optics over nearly three decades. We are excited to partner with the Company as it begins its next chapter as a standalone entity once again.”

About Quad-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, food & beverage and consumer products, healthcare, industrials, specialty distribution, and transportation / logistics companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $4 billion of capital in 80 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.

About QED

QED serves the global precision optics industry with solutions for high performance polishing and metrology on the most demanding surfaces and materials. QED systems are utilized by the smallest to largest manufacturers supplying the semiconductor, military, space, R&D, imaging, and other industries. QED’s contract manufacturing group, QED Optics, is the industry’s go-to resource for a combination of large, challenging, or highly precise optical components that most other manufacturers cannot produce. Additional information about QED can be found at www.qedmrf.com.

About Entegris

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 10,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “approximate,” “believe,” “commit,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” “would,” “will” and other similar words or expressions. Such forward-looking statements reflect Entegris’ current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and actual events may differ materially from historical results or current expectations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Entegris. The forward-looking statements in this document address a variety of subjects including, for example, the anticipated timing of the closing of the pending transaction. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the possibility that regulatory and other approvals and conditions to the potential transaction are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to the Entegris’ overall business, including those more fully described in Entegris’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of this date. Entegris undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230120005194r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005194/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.