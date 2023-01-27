California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call on Friday, February 24th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released the day before the conference call following the market close.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10173792%2Ff5508a95c0. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To participate in CRC’s conference call, either dial (877) 328-5505 (International callers please dial +1-412-317-5421) or access the webcast at www.crc.com. A digital replay of the conference call will be archived for approximately 90 days and available on the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector. CRC has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US and CRC is focused on maximizing the value of our land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing CCS and other emissions reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit www.crc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005030/en/