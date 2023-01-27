Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced that it has declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for the month of January 2023 payable on February 23, 2023 to unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2023.

Holders of units who are non-residents of Canada will be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”)

Chemtrade offers a DRIP that provides a way for unitholders to accumulate additional Chemtrade units without fees and currently includes a 3% bonus distribution.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005100/en/