Caesars Slots, Playtika’s free-to-play social casino game, is launching a second+commercial featuring TV host, artist, carpenter, author, and Extreme Makeover star Ty Pennington to promote the new opportunities for users to test their fortune during Lucky Month on Caesars Slots.

The :30 spot will air across a range of TV and digital media channels. The+video playfully spotlights common superstitions – from broken mirrors to walking under ladders to the unlucky number 13 – before showing viewers they can find their luck on Caesars slots.

The+new+spot is just one element of a broader Caesars Slots’ fortune Month campaign, which includes brand new machines, endless free slots, and exclusive in-game gifts. The commercial is also the game’s second collaboration with Pennington, who fronted an ad campaign and in-app virtual design feature to celebrate the app’s re-launch in 2021.

Ty Pennington said:

“While I’ve worked hard throughout my life and career, I’m a firm believer that a little bit of luck has played a part in my success, as well. I love that this campaign takes a fun, tongue-in-cheek approach to embracing those lucky moments vs. dwelling on silly superstitions.

Whether it’s a lucky break in life or in Caesars Slots, I hope everyone seeks out those little moments that make life fun and enjoyable.”

Liran Paz GM at Caesars Slots said:

“Ty’s well-known for his optimistic, joyful approach to life and seeing opportunities amidst challenges, which makes him a natural fit to this campaign that is all about how we’re all armed with a bit of luck - it’s just a matter of finding it.”

About Caesars Slots®

Caesars Slots® is one of the top free-to-play social casino games in the world, with hundreds of thousands of daily players across multiple platforms according to Data.ai. (2022) The Caesars trademarks are licensed to Playtika by Caesars Interactive Entertainment, LLC.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

