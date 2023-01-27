RPM Appoints Andrew G. Polanco as VP – Manufacturing and Announces Retirement of Gordon M. Hyde

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RPM+International+Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that Andrew G. Polanco has been appointed vice president – manufacturing for RPM. In line with this appointment, RPM today announced the retirement of Gordon M. Hyde, who previously served in this role.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005007/en/

AndrewGPolanco.jpg

RPM Appoints Andrew G. Polanco as VP – Manufacturing (Photo: Business Wire)

Polanco now leads manufacturing and continuous improvement initiatives across all RPM business segments. This includes driving manufacturing efficiencies, asset optimization and working capital improvement, as well as building a sustainable culture of continuous improvement that creates both manufacturing effectiveness and resiliency.

Polanco joined RPM as senior director of purchasing for its DAP business in 2016. He was promoted to vice president – operations at DAP in 2018 before being named vice president – operations for the RPM Consumer Group in 2019. Previously, Polanco held various leadership roles at Masco Corporation and Black & Decker, as well as private equity companies Horizon Group USA and Howard Berger Co. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Phoenix and did his graduate studies at Loyola University Maryland.

Gordon M. Hyde joined RPM in 1999 as vice president – operations for Zinsser and subsequently held similar positions at RPM and its Wood Finishes Group before joining RPM Specialty Products Group in 2015. He was elected vice president – operations in 2018, and in 2021, his title was changed to vice president – manufacturing to indicate the role he played in the implementation of MS-168, RPM’s manufacturing excellence program.

“Gordy has been a driven and energetic leader. His role in the implementation of MS-168 was instrumental to the success of our 2020 MAP to Growth program and continues to support RPM’s growth through our MAP 2025 program,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “We thank Gordy for his extraordinary leadership and dedication to RPM, while welcoming Andy to this role. We are excited for the experience Andy brings and are confident he will continue to drive efficiencies and improvements across RPM’s manufacturing processes.”

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend+Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help+build+a+better+world. The company employs approximately 16,800 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Matt Schlarb, Senior Director of Investor Relations, at 330-273-5090 or [email protected].

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230120005007r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005007/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.