RPM+International+Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that Andrew G. Polanco has been appointed vice president – manufacturing for RPM. In line with this appointment, RPM today announced the retirement of Gordon M. Hyde, who previously served in this role.

Polanco now leads manufacturing and continuous improvement initiatives across all RPM business segments. This includes driving manufacturing efficiencies, asset optimization and working capital improvement, as well as building a sustainable culture of continuous improvement that creates both manufacturing effectiveness and resiliency.

Polanco joined RPM as senior director of purchasing for its DAP business in 2016. He was promoted to vice president – operations at DAP in 2018 before being named vice president – operations for the RPM Consumer Group in 2019. Previously, Polanco held various leadership roles at Masco Corporation and Black & Decker, as well as private equity companies Horizon Group USA and Howard Berger Co. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Phoenix and did his graduate studies at Loyola University Maryland.

Gordon M. Hyde joined RPM in 1999 as vice president – operations for Zinsser and subsequently held similar positions at RPM and its Wood Finishes Group before joining RPM Specialty Products Group in 2015. He was elected vice president – operations in 2018, and in 2021, his title was changed to vice president – manufacturing to indicate the role he played in the implementation of MS-168, RPM’s manufacturing excellence program.

“Gordy has been a driven and energetic leader. His role in the implementation of MS-168 was instrumental to the success of our 2020 MAP to Growth program and continues to support RPM’s growth through our MAP 2025 program,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “We thank Gordy for his extraordinary leadership and dedication to RPM, while welcoming Andy to this role. We are excited for the experience Andy brings and are confident he will continue to drive efficiencies and improvements across RPM’s manufacturing processes.”

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend+Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help+build+a+better+world. The company employs approximately 16,800 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

