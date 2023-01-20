Troy Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $3.32Bil. The top holdings were V(12.78%), MSFT(12.73%), and PG(10.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Troy Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:A by 911,638 shares. The trade had a 3.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.77.

On 01/20/2023, Agilent Technologies Inc traded for a price of $153.26 per share and a market cap of $45.38Bil. The stock has returned 10.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agilent Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-book ratio of 8.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.69 and a price-sales ratio of 6.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:FNV by 840,249 shares. The trade had a 3.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.04.

On 01/20/2023, Franco-Nevada Corp traded for a price of $145.9 per share and a market cap of $27.90Bil. The stock has returned 9.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franco-Nevada Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-book ratio of 4.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.70 and a price-sales ratio of 21.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 296,162 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.66.

On 01/20/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $222.555 per share and a market cap of $471.29Bil. The stock has returned 4.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-book ratio of 13.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.09 and a price-sales ratio of 16.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:AXP by 341,979 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.17.

On 01/20/2023, American Express Co traded for a price of $150.44 per share and a market cap of $112.41Bil. The stock has returned -5.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-book ratio of 4.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 186,787 shares in NAS:TXN, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $166.75 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $170.61 per share and a market cap of $154.84Bil. The stock has returned 0.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-book ratio of 10.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.46 and a price-sales ratio of 7.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

