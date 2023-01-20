HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $103.00Mil. The top holdings were WDAY(3.73%), LRCX(3.70%), and NOW(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 17,659 shares. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.92.

On 01/20/2023, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $150.29 per share and a market cap of $150.29Bil. The stock has returned -32.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 536.75, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.56 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. bought 20,827 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 27,451. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.78.

On 01/20/2023, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $81.28 per share and a market cap of $161.52Bil. The stock has returned -0.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.04 and a price-sales ratio of 8.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 7,037 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/20/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $238.225 per share and a market cap of $1,775.84Bil. The stock has returned -20.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-book ratio of 10.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 10,153 shares in NYSE:PGR, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.72 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $127.31 per share and a market cap of $74.48Bil. The stock has returned 19.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 90.29, a price-book ratio of 5.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 4,530 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 01/20/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $131.1545 per share and a market cap of $414.15Bil. The stock has returned -60.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-book ratio of 10.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

