GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 205 stocks valued at a total of $663.00Mil. The top holdings were OLED(9.04%), AAPL(4.00%), and MSFT(3.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:OLED by 28,679 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.88.

On 01/20/2023, Universal Display Corp traded for a price of $127.26 per share and a market cap of $6.01Bil. The stock has returned -12.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Universal Display Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.93 and a price-sales ratio of 10.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 14,956 shares in NAS:BMRN, giving the stock a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.88 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc traded for a price of $110.045 per share and a market cap of $20.45Bil. The stock has returned 30.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 262.01, a price-book ratio of 4.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 91.67 and a price-sales ratio of 10.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 8,952 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/20/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $96.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $986.30Bil. The stock has returned -36.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.70, a price-book ratio of 7.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 5,478-share investment in NYSE:AAP. Previously, the stock had a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $161.96 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Advance Auto Parts Inc traded for a price of $145.95 per share and a market cap of $8.65Bil. The stock has returned -33.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advance Auto Parts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 1,266,786 shares of NAS:AXDX for a total holding of 8,569,742. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.09.

On 01/20/2023, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc traded for a price of $0.7000999999999999 per share and a market cap of $69.38Mil. The stock has returned -81.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

