HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4965 U S HWY 42 LOUISVILLE, KY 40222

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $775.00Mil. The top holdings were ORLY(9.71%), JNJ(5.11%), and TJX(4.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ORLY by 3,271 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $806.52.

On 01/20/2023, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $790.83 per share and a market cap of $49.49Bil. The stock has returned 21.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC bought 22,345 shares of NYSE:KMX for a total holding of 69,395. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.2.

On 01/20/2023, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $65.38 per share and a market cap of $10.33Bil. The stock has returned -38.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC bought 1,864 shares of NYSE:MA for a total holding of 46,335. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $329.15.

On 01/20/2023, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $374.23 per share and a market cap of $359.81Bil. The stock has returned 3.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-book ratio of 56.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.44 and a price-sales ratio of 16.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:KDP by 9,735 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.47.

On 01/20/2023, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc traded for a price of $34.555 per share and a market cap of $48.94Bil. The stock has returned -7.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC bought 2,450 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 16,142. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/20/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.15 per share and a market cap of $2,171.94Bil. The stock has returned -16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-book ratio of 43.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.62 and a price-sales ratio of 5.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.