Mascoma Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

80 SOUTH MAIN STREET STE 103 HANOVER, NH 03755

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 616 stocks valued at a total of $289.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(10.45%), JPST(9.69%), and IUSG(6.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 60,300 shares in FRA:K7X, giving the stock a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €33.02 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Brookfield Corp traded for a price of €32.92 per share and a market cap of €58.37Bil. The stock has returned -15.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 60,300-share investment in NYSE:BN. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.83 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Brookfield Corp traded for a price of $35.93 per share and a market cap of $58.74Bil. The stock has returned -18.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought 853 shares of ARCA:SPYX for a total holding of 3,840. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.98.

On 01/20/2023, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF traded for a price of $31.9053 per share and a market cap of $1.25Bil. The stock has returned -12.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.71.

During the quarter, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought 5,760 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 84,186. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $395.54 per share and a market cap of $296.56Bil. The stock has returned -10.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

During the quarter, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought 36,947 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 557,871. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 01/20/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.305 per share and a market cap of $24.10Bil. The stock has returned 1.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.