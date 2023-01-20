Goodman Advisory Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $172.00Mil. The top holdings were TLT(14.17%), RPV(9.16%), and SPVU(8.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Goodman Advisory Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Goodman Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:TAIL by 2,265,434 shares. The trade had a 20.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.63.

On 01/20/2023, Cambria Tail Risk ETF traded for a price of $15.2276 per share and a market cap of $230.70Mil. The stock has returned -13.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

Goodman Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BTAL by 912,034 shares. The trade had a 10.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.54.

On 01/20/2023, AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund traded for a price of $20.19 per share and a market cap of $438.12Mil. The stock has returned 9.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

During the quarter, Goodman Advisory Group, LLC bought 259,914 shares of ARCA:SPVU for a total holding of 369,763. The trade had a 6.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.63.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF traded for a price of $42.74 per share and a market cap of $149.65Mil. The stock has returned -2.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

Goodman Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TFI by 198,372 shares. The trade had a 4.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.77.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.9915 per share and a market cap of $3.99Bil. The stock has returned -6.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Goodman Advisory Group, LLC bought 304,590 shares of ARCA:PZA for a total holding of 437,742. The trade had a 4.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.56.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.005 per share and a market cap of $2.09Bil. The stock has returned -7.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

