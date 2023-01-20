Chicago Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 227 stocks valued at a total of $1.81Bil. The top holdings were V(4.19%), DXCM(3.67%), and FICO(3.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chicago Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Chicago Capital, LLC bought 85,888 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 109,420. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $396.69.

On 01/20/2023, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $398.07 per share and a market cap of $111.83Bil. The stock has returned -26.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-book ratio of 6.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.71 and a price-sales ratio of 8.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Chicago Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GPN by 286,910 shares. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.26.

On 01/20/2023, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $111.94 per share and a market cap of $30.27Bil. The stock has returned -22.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 508.82, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 43.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 125,636-share investment in NAS:ABMD. Previously, the stock had a 1.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $334.59 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Abiomed Inc traded for a price of $381.02 per share and a market cap of $17.18Bil. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abiomed Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-book ratio of 11.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.08 and a price-sales ratio of 16.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 137,406-share investment in NAS:SBNY. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.45 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Signature Bank traded for a price of $127.79 per share and a market cap of $8.04Bil. The stock has returned -61.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signature Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Chicago Capital, LLC bought 63,875 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 66,847. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $280.49.

On 01/20/2023, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $342.5 per share and a market cap of $152.42Bil. The stock has returned -32.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-book ratio of 7.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

