Baron Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $151.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(10.31%), SPY(9.90%), and IWM(9.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baron Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 59,914 shares. The trade had a 3.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.8.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.20999999999999 per share and a market cap of $38.19Bil. The stock has returned -3.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 26,300 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.09 per share and a market cap of $86.80Bil. The stock has returned -8.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 13,006 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.02.

On 01/20/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.97 per share and a market cap of $33.14Bil. The stock has returned -4.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Baron Financial Group, LLC bought 7,415 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 51,212. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.87.

On 01/20/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $87.69 per share and a market cap of $35.19Bil. The stock has returned -13.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

During the quarter, Baron Financial Group, LLC bought 17,485 shares of ARCA:PHDG for a total holding of 108,475. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.73.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF traded for a price of $32.78 per share and a market cap of $247.49Mil. The stock has returned -8.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a price-book ratio of 3.65.

