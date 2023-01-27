Financial Executive Alex Mandel Joins Skillz' Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that Alex Mandel, Chief Financial Officer of The Influential Network Inc., has joined its Board of Directors. Mandel will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board. Mandel replaces Vanna Mehta-Krantz, who is stepping down to focus on other work commitments. Skillz is thankful for her contributions to the company during her tenure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005485/en/

Skillz_AlexMandel_Announcement_FINAL_%281%29.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alex Mandel to our board. His decades of financial experience, coupled with deep understanding of user acquisition, will be invaluable as we build the future of our company,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz.

Mandel currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of The Influential Network Inc., a privately-held influencer marketing company. Prior to this, Mandel served as Chief Financial Officer of Fluent, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNT), IAC Applications, and LendingTree, Inc. (Nasdaq: TREE). At LendingTree, he was credited with playing an essential role in the Company’s resurgence. Mandel also held the position of Managing Director at investment banking firms Centerview Partners, LLC and Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. He received his Bachelor of Arts in economics from Tufts University and his Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

“I see incredible potential in Skillz as it defines an entire industry,” said Alex Mandel. “It’s a privilege to join Skillz’ Board of Directors at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey and to help accelerate its trajectory towards profitable growth.”

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading+mobile+games+platform dedicated to bringing out the best in everyone through competition. The Skillz platform helps developers create multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social+competition in their games. Leveraging its patented+technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual+esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, with the goal of building the home of competition for all. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230120005485r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005485/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.