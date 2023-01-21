Veriti Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 684 stocks valued at a total of $754.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.12%), MSFT(4.07%), and GOOGL(1.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Veriti Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Veriti Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NIO by 265,862 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.52.

On 01/21/2023, NIO Inc traded for a price of $11.07 per share and a market cap of $18.49Bil. The stock has returned -61.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NIO Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Veriti Management LLC bought 12,536 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 34,170. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 01/21/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $139.37 per share and a market cap of $365.46Bil. The stock has returned -56.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Veriti Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 10,767 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/21/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.25 per share and a market cap of $992.11Bil. The stock has returned -35.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 89.22, a price-book ratio of 7.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Veriti Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NVS by 12,556 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.23.

On 01/21/2023, Novartis AG traded for a price of $92.06999999999999 per share and a market cap of $198.09Bil. The stock has returned 8.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novartis AG has a price-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Veriti Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TTM by 31,990 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.03.

On 01/21/2023, Tata Motors Ltd traded for a price of $24.88 per share and a market cap of $19.06Bil. The stock has returned -26.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tata Motors Ltd has a price-book ratio of 3.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

