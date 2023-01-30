SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the year and quarterly period ending December 31, 2022, and host a conference call to discuss the results and related matters on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close.

EARNINGS RELEASE

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL

Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150

Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

Expiration: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853

Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415

Access code: 13735467

Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at: ir.energyrecovery.com/websites/energyrecover/English/2200/calendar.html

The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for commercial and industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make commercial and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing and research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, visit www.energyrecovery.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 (281) 962-8105

