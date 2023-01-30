IPG Photonics Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

OXFORD, Mass., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation ( IPGP) today announced the election of Greg Beecher to its Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Beecher to the Board,” said John Peeler, non-executive Chair of the Board. “He has more than 35 years of broad technology industry experience coupled with deep expertise in accounting and finance. Greg also is an experienced board member having served on the boards of several manufacturers of high tech products. I am looking forward to working with Greg and believe he will be a great contributor to IPG’s strategy given his transformation, diversification and acquisition experience at Teradyne.”

Mr. Beecher is the former Vice President, Treasurer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of Teradyne. After joining the company as Chief Financial Officer in 2001, he led the acquisition of multiple companies and delivered plans that would allow Teradyne to participate in broader end markets such as industrial automation, material handling and autonomous driving. Prior to joining Teradyne, Mr. Beecher started his career at PwC and rose to the role of Senior Partner in Technology Practice. He received a Bachelor of Science from University of Hartford and a Master of Science in Accounting from Northeastern University.

The Company also announced today that Thomas J. Seifert notified the Company that he will resign as a director of the Company, effective immediately following the Company’s filing of its annual report on Form 10-K and will not stand for election at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Seifert joined the IPG board in 2014. His decision is not related to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies, practices, management or the Board of Directors. John Peeler stated, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Thomas Seifert for his contributions to IPG since he joined the Board in 2014.”

Contact
Eugene Fedotoff
Director of Investor Relations
IPG Photonics Corporation
508-597-4713
[email protected]

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

Source: IPG Photonics Corporation

ti?nf=ODczMzAyNSM1MzY0NzYxIzIwMTczMDQ=
IPG-Photonics-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.