Rexford Industrial Announces 2022 Tax Treatment of Dividend Distributions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets, today announced the 2022 tax treatment of the Company's common stock and preferred stock dividend distributions, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

Common Stock - CUSIP Number 76169C100





Distribution Per Share


2022 Tax Treatment

Record
Date


Payable
Date


Total


Taxable in
2022


Total
Ordinary
Dividends


Qualified
Dividends (1)


Total Capital
Gain
Distributions


Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (2)


Return of
Capital
(Nondividend
Distributions)


Section
199A
Dividends (3)

12/31/2021


1/18/2022


$ 0.240000


$ 0.053250


$ 0.053250


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.053250

3/31/2022


4/15/2022


$ 0.315000


$ 0.315000


$ 0.315000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.315000

6/30/2022


7/15/2022


$ 0.315000


$ 0.315000


$ 0.315000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.315000

9/30/2022


10/14/2022


$ 0.315000


$ 0.315000


$ 0.315000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.315000

12/30/2022


1/17/2023


$ 0.315000


$ 0.205136


$ 0.205136


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.205136



Totals:


$ 1.500000


$ 1.203386


$ 1.203386


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 1.203386




















Form 1099-DIV Box:






1a


1b


2a


2b


3


5



(1)

Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in box 2a.

(3)

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017, generally allows a deduction for individuals equal to 20% of ordinary dividends distributed by a REIT (excluding capital gain dividends and qualified dividend income). Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.

The common stock distribution of $0.240000 per share payable on January 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021, was treated as paid in two tax years for income tax purposes, with approximately 22.2%, or $0.053250 per share, taxable in 2022.

The common stock distribution of $0.315000 per share payable on January 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022, will be treated as paid in two tax years for income tax purposes, with approximately 65.1%, or $0.205136 per share, taxable in 2022 and approximately 34.9%, or $0.109864 per share, taxable in 2023.

Series B Preferred Stock - CUSIP Number 76169C308





Distribution Per Share


2022 Tax Treatment

Record
Date


Payable
Date


Total


Taxable in
2022


Total
Ordinary
Dividends


Qualified
Dividends (1)


Total Capital
Gain
Distributions


Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (2)


Return of
Capital
(Nondividend
Distributions)


Section
199A
Dividends (3)

3/15/2022


3/31/2022


$ 0.367188


$ 0.367188


$ 0.367188


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.367188

6/15/2022


6/30/2022


$ 0.367188


$ 0.367188


$ 0.367188


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.367188

9/15/2022


9/30/2022


$ 0.367188


$ 0.367188


$ 0.367188


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.367188

12/15/2022


12/30/2022


$ 0.367188


$ 0.367188


$ 0.367188


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.367188



Totals:


$ 1.468752


$ 1.468752


$ 1.468752


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 1.468752




















Form 1099-DIV Box:






1a


1b


2a


2b


3


5



Series C Preferred Stock - CUSIP Number 76169C407





Distribution Per Share


2022 Tax Treatment

Record
Date


Payable
Date


Total


Taxable in
2022


Total
Ordinary
Dividends


Qualified
Dividends (1)


Total Capital
Gain
Distributions


Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (2)


Return of
Capital
(Nondividend
Distributions)


Section
199A
Dividends (3)

3/15/2022


3/31/2022


$ 0.351563


$ 0.351563


$ 0.351563


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.351563

6/15/2022


6/30/2022


$ 0.351563


$ 0.351563


$ 0.351563


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.351563

9/15/2022


9/30/2022


$ 0.351563


$ 0.351563


$ 0.351563


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.351563

12/15/2022


12/30/2022


$ 0.351563


$ 0.351563


$ 0.351563


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.351563



Totals:


$ 1.406252


$ 1.406252


$ 1.406252


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 0.000000


$ 1.406252




















Form 1099-DIV Box:






1a


1b


2a


2b


3


5



About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand, lowest supply market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 357 properties with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member. For more information, please visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact:

Aric Chang
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
310.734.6952
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA93147&sd=2023-01-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rexford-industrial-announces-2022-tax-treatment-of-dividend-distributions-301727670.html

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

