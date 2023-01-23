Annapolis Financial Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

582 BELLERIVE ROAD, SUITE 4D ANNAPOLIS, MD 21409

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 434 stocks valued at a total of $309.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(5.51%), VEA(4.69%), and VTI(4.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Annapolis Financial Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC bought 89,024 shares of ARCA:AVDE for a total holding of 185,666. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.53.

On 01/23/2023, Avantis International Equity ETF traded for a price of $57.24 per share and a market cap of $2.40Bil. The stock has returned -6.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

During the quarter, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC bought 80,652 shares of ARCA:DFSD for a total holding of 179,615. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.92.

On 01/23/2023, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $46.56 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -5.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC bought 142,145 shares of ARCA:DFAI for a total holding of 298,604. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.89.

On 01/23/2023, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $27 per share and a market cap of $3.00Bil. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.47.

During the quarter, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC bought 102,589 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 507,070. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.08.

On 01/23/2023, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $28.08 per share and a market cap of $2.98Bil. The stock has returned -8.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.36.

During the quarter, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC bought 37,837 shares of ARCA:AVUS for a total holding of 61,475. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.08.

On 01/23/2023, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $70.78 per share and a market cap of $3.50Bil. The stock has returned -5.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.94.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

