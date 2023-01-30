Herc Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast Date

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) will host its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call and webcast on Tuesday, February 14, at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time. The Company plans to issue a press release with the financial results on the same day prior to the call. On the call, management will review the Company’s results and may discuss or disclose material business, financial, or other information that is not contained in the press release.

Those who wish to listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides should visit the Events and Presentations tab of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2FIR.HercRentals.com. The press release and presentation slides for the call will be posted to this section of the website prior to the start of the call.

Shareholders and other interested parties who wish to ask questions may participate in the call by using the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. participants: +1-888-660-6011
International participants: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4irportal.com%2Fcustom%2Faccess%2F2324%2F+%0A
Access code: 7812157
Webcast URL: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F612224246

Please dial in at least 10 to 15 minutes before the call start time to ensure that you are connected to the call and to register your name and company. A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company website at IR.HercRentals.com, where it will be archived for 12 months after the call.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 351 locations in North America. With over 57 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions®, our industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, trench shoring, and studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 6,400 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Herc Holdings’ 2021 total revenues were approximately $2.1 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.

