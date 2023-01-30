Through its Patriot Glass Solutions Division, C-Bond has installed its security and ballistic film at approximately 100 schools already across the state of Texas and is uniquely qualified to assist the State and capture a large percentage of school window film installations

Texas’ Legislative Budget Board has approved, and the State of Texas transferred $400 million in funding to help schools update windows, doors, and other safety measures

Company to hold investor call on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 1 pm ET to discuss Texas proposal and market opportunities

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that it supports the Texas Education Agency (“TEA”) proposal requiring the installation of security window film at all Texas schools. The TEA’s proposed requirements state, “Windowed doors on the ground level or windows that are adjacent to or near a door and are large enough to allow someone to enter if broken must be reinforced with entry-resistant film unless within a secured area.”

A secured area is defined as, “A fence or wall that is at least six feet in height and has anti-scaling design features or is eight feet high; and must be well maintained, and if gated, allows for emergency egress.”

Patriot Glass Solutions offers two security film products: C-Bond Secure, which includes a liquid glass strengthening primer/window film mounting solution used in conjunction with security film to deter forced entry, and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and security film to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond’s patented technology and third-party certifications for its C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant film system) meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

In October 2022, the State of Texas Legislative Budget Board approved, and the State of Texas transferred $400 million in funding to help school districts replace or improve windows, doors, fencing, and other safety measures.

“These proposed requirements set forth by the TEA and the state funding that has already been approved represent a potentially massive opportunity for C-Bond and Patriot Glass Solutions,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “We are the leading provider of entry-resistant security film and ballistic film in Texas schools with approximately 100 installations. An additional benefit of window film over fencing for schools is that fencing can be cost-prohibitive and can make schools feel more like prisons.”

Silverman continued, “This issue is top of mind for many in Texas, as demonstrated at the conclusion of Governor Greg Abbott’s inauguration speech on January 17, 2023, when he declared, ‘We will not end this session without making our schools safer.’”

The Company has retained Austin, Texas-based public affairs firm Black Diamond Strategies, L.L.C. to continue to arrange meetings with relevant state policy makers to better understand and position the Company for this significant market opportunity.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.cbondnanoshield.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

