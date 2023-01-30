CSW Industrials Announces Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. ( CSWI) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 2, 2023, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until February 16. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13735274. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the CSWI website at www.cswindustrials.com.

About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

Investor Relations
James E. Perry
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
214-884-3777
[email protected]

