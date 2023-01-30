SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation ( KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 after market close on January 31, 2023.

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on January 31, 2023. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 888-204-4368 or +1-323-994-2093 (Access Code: 5318438). A replay will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations”.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.