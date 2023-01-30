Publishers Clearing House Records Significant Quarter-Over-Quarter User Growth on Comscore

4 hours ago
New results from Comscore demonstrate strong user growth and engagement, establishing PCH as a Top Internet Destination for Millions of Users

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publishers Clearing House (PCH), a leading digital entertainment and commerce destination for millions of US consumers, today announced that the company recorded a traffic lift of 13.6% from Q3 2022 to Q4 2022, reaching an audience of 15,683,000 unique users in October 2022, according to the latest release from Comscore. These results reflect PCH's position as one of the most-visited Multi-Category publishers on the internet.

In addition to validating PCH as one of the top destinations in terms of scale, the Comscore release reaffirmed PCH’s exceptional consumer engagement across its diverse portfolio of entertainment websites and apps. In October alone, consumers spent an average of roughly five minutes per visit, allowing PCH Media to rank among properties such as Google, Apple Inc., Future Publishing, Ziff Davis, and others as one of the most-visited digital entertainment and commerce destinations in the world.

Notably, in the same month, the company launched PCH Audiences - a marketing solution that leverages decades of expertise in data capture and qualification and applies it to their 54M-person audience file. PCH Audiences allows brands to reach the most captivated and ready-to-act PCH consumers wherever they are across the open web.

"PCH Audiences outperform other publisher-provided audiences by up to 3X on conversion rate, click-through rate, and cost-per-click efficiency. We bring our brand clients unrivaled quality," said Bill Masterson, President, Media at PCH. "The results from Comscore show almost 14 percent quarter-over-quarter growth. This trend signals that our customers are especially willing to engage – and keep engaging – in our interactive experiences. We will continue to expand our reach so that brands can connect with ready-to-act consumers across the open web in more places. At PCH, it couldn’t be easier for brands to test, prove success, and scale their consumer marketing."

Comscore Media Ratings offers a 360-degree unduplicated view of consumption based on massive, passively-collected datasets. Comscore's innovative lineup of digital media rating offerings, which include Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Video Metrix Multi-Platform, and Mobile Metrix, allow publishers to evaluate online audiences across desktop and mobile. The lineup provides users with insights powered by industry-leading census-based digital measurement, including powerful advanced audience segments.

For more information on PCH Media, please visit media.pch.com.

About Publishers Clearing House
Publishers Clearing House is one of media’s most recognized brands, and a top-ranked multi-category media property with a 100% logged-in audience of millions of registered users, each authenticated at an individual level. With uniquely engaging and interactive free-to-play chance-to-win content, PCH’s signature experience delivers consumers who choose to provide accurate first-party data and information as they register and engage with the company. As a result, PCH has one of the largest authenticated audiences outside of the walled gardens, a foundation from which it can offer a variety of ways for publishers and advertisers to activate their identity and 1st party permissioned data for cookieless targeting, buying, and measurement. PCH’s headquarters is in Jericho, NY, with additional offices in Portland (ME) and New York City.

About Comscore
Comscore ( SCOR) is the trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and linear TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

Media Contact
Michael Tilus
Broadsheet Communications for Publishers Clearing House
[email protected]

