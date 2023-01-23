Cardinal Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2626 GLENWOOD AVENUE RALEIGH, NC 27608

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $470.00Mil. The top holdings were JNJ(3.71%), LLY(3.01%), and MSFT(2.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cardinal Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management reduced their investment in OTCPK:MKTAY by 42,461 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.97.

On 01/23/2023, Makita Corp traded for a price of $26.4 per share and a market cap of $7.17Bil. The stock has returned -33.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Makita Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Cardinal Capital Management bought 3,055 shares of NAS:BIIB for a total holding of 27,243. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.44.

On 01/23/2023, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $288.61 per share and a market cap of $41.56Bil. The stock has returned 30.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-book ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.27 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 51,385-share investment in NAS:PAHC. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.41 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, Phibro Animal Health Corp traded for a price of $15.5 per share and a market cap of $627.81Mil. The stock has returned -20.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phibro Animal Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 11,147-share investment in NAS:IDCC. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.77 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, InterDigital Inc traded for a price of $68.19 per share and a market cap of $2.02Bil. The stock has returned 2.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, InterDigital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-book ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 10,590-share investment in NYSE:PRLB. Previously, the stock had a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.7 during the quarter.

On 01/23/2023, Proto Labs Inc traded for a price of $28.64 per share and a market cap of $776.63Mil. The stock has returned -42.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Proto Labs Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.