Integration of BacklotCars and CARWAVE Provides Dealers the Best of Both Offerings

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 23, 2023

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a/ KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announces the integration of CARWAVE and BacklotCars. The single digital platform is now hosted on BacklotCars and brings together the best of both offerings by adding a live auction combined with a 24/7 marketplace. The new offering provides dealers more flexibility in the way they want to transact. Buyers have expanded access to more diversified inventory, while sellers can tap into the power of a broader buyer base.

KAR_Logo.jpg

"We combined the very best of both platforms onto BacklotCars. In doing so we expanded access to inventory for buyers, increased visibility on sellers' vehicles and provided a more simplified customer experience," said Peter Kelly, chief executive officer of KAR Global. "We worked closely with dealers to understand what they value most, and incorporated their feedback so that we continue to meet the needs of dealers in every market. I am excited to see the increased traction that is being created and we look forward to rolling this capability out across the U.S. in 2023."

The new auction sale type is being offered to sellers in California and buyers in nearby areas, and will expand to customers in other regions in the coming months. BacklotCars currently runs live auctions on Mondays and Thursdays.

"Our teams worked tirelessly to ensure the transition was frictionless—providing our dealers with resources to ensure total support from day one," said Justin Davis, president of BacklotCars. "In addition to the choice of sale types for our dealers, our KAR Global network also provides access to a dynamic transportation network and floorplanning solutions with industry-leading rates."

KAR Global is committed to growing in the digital dealer-to-dealer segment as it strives to build the world's greatest digital marketplace for used vehicles. For more information about BacklotCars, click here

Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Jill Trudeau

Mike Eliason

(317) 796-0945

(317) 249-4559

[email protected]

[email protected]

About KAR
KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, Europe and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

favicon.png?sn=CG93778&sd=2023-01-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integration-of-backlotcars-and-carwave-provides-dealers-the-best-of-both-offerings-301728195.html

SOURCE KAR Global

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG93778&Transmission_Id=202301231015PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG93778&DateId=20230123
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.