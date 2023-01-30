NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / (OTC PINK:IFUS) Consistent with the Company's grant application to the U.S.D.A., IFUS has secured additional funding to continue testing/validation of it's Supreme Gold Plus™ Proprietary Technology and Formulation for Beef and Dairy Cattle. This testing meets the requirements outlined by U.S.D.A. to include Next Gen improvement in the application of the technology as well as the formulation to validate:

Improved overall health and wellness of the herds.

Improved health and wellness of the progeny born within the herds.

Improved estrous cycle amongst the heifers.

Reduction in the quantity of high-priced feedstocks consumed by the herds.

Reduction of high-energy "junk food" fed to the herds.

Reduction in antibiotic application as well as other medications.

Improvement in heat tolerance and hydration of the herds.

Improvement in muscle mass, milk production, finish, and overall quality of the herds.

Improved natural estrogenic properties from Supreme Gold Plus™.

Reduction in levels of Carbon-load / Greenhouse Gases from waste elimination.

This next stage of testing is designed to expand qualitative and quantitative definitive proof of Supreme Gold Plus(s) technology and formulation as a:

Partial Supplement

Complete Supplement

Partial Food

Complete Food

Furthermore, with expanded qualitative and quantitative data from laboratory testing, herd performance, and casual observation, IFUS will initiate modifications, as required, to its formulation and application technology consistent with the requirements of specific geographic locations to ensure viable application of Supreme Gold Plus™.

The next level of validation requires the engagement of leading university beef and dairy scientists and nutritionists to assist in this highly-integrated testing and validation initiative. This is a phased and targeted approach with adjustments made to testing strategy and protocols based on statistically viable data that is both empirically accurate and precise as well as applied within given context.

"Testing will follow strict protocols outlined by established, scientific methods and best practices. The Company, has commenced testing at the ranch of one of our oldest customers located in North East Texas and another new customer in Louisiana." stated Marc Walther CEO. "Our decision to conduct testing with these ranchers is due in large part to their commitment in applying SGP+ not just as a mere supplement/food, but more so as a technological change in what and how cattle are to be fed in the future to secure maximum results."

Customers who wish to participate in IFUS' breakthrough technology can apply by contacting the Company at [email protected].

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

