Jennifer Connelly receives the IMDb STARmeter Award at the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)

WHAT: IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content, presented the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Jennifer+Connelly in the IMDb celebrity video studio (#IMDbStudio), located within Acura Festival Village at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million unique monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Learn more about IMDb STARmeter Awards at imdb.com%2Fstarmeterawards.

WHO: IMDb presented a “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Jennifer Connelly.

WHY: Jennifer Connelly will star as Lucy in the upcoming film Bad+Behaviour, debuting at the Festival, and most recently dazzled fans as Penny Benjamin in the 2022 blockbuster Top+Gun%3A+Maverick (recently ranked as one of the IMDb+Top+Movies+of+the+Year). Connelly consistently trends on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart and recently ranked as the #40 most popular star of 2022.

WHEN: Jennifer Connelly accepted the IMDb STARmeter Award yesterday (January 22) during a visit to the invitation-only IMDb celebrity video studio (#IMDbStudio), located within Acura Festival Village at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Original IMDb coverage of the Festival, including celebrity video interviews and photographs, is available now at www.imdb.com%2Fsundance. During the Festival, fans can see exclusive IMDb interviews and photos on IMDb social media channels including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

PHOTOS: For award presentation images, please go to: https%3A%2F%2Fdam.gettyimages.com%2Fassignments%2Fjennifer-connelly-receives-an-imdb-starmeter-award

VIDEO: For award presentation video, please go to: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdb.com%2Fvideo%2Fvi2586952985%2F

IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities.

