AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2023

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Fiat 500X features high price-to-value equation with technology, roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive (AWD)
  • Loaded with up to 75 advanced safety and security features, the Fiat 500X is available in Pop and Sport trims
  • 2023 Fiat 500X has a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $28,965 (excluding $1,595 destination charge)

Cars.com is giving the Fiat 500X affordability kudos on its Affordability Report: 2023 Best Value New Cars. Standard all-wheel drive (AWD) and technology combine with a fun-to-drive manner to create value for small-SUV customers. The 2023 Fiat 500X in Pop trim has a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $28,965, excluding $1,595 destination charge.

"In 2023, consumers are expected to be more cautious when spending money on larger items. Cars.com's Best Value New Car report helps car shoppers find vehicles that have the technology and features they need and that won't blow their budget. The 2022 Fiat 500X Pop is one of the small SUVs that would be a good option for shoppers who want the convenience of an SUV without the high price tag," says Jane Ulitskaya, Cars.com editor.

The 2023 Fiat 500X delivers Italian design and engaging driving dynamics that are synonymous with the FIAT brand. The 500X offers a standard advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and a full array of safety, comfort and convenience features, including:

  • Standard Forward Collision Warning with Full Stop
  • Standard heated seats
  • Standard LED headlights
  • Standard blind-spot warning

The fun-to-drive small crossover features a 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine with engine stop-start (ESS) technology and best-in-class torque for improved performance and fuel economy, delivering 177 horsepower and 210 lb.-ft. of torque. A standard nine-speed automatic transmission and AWD system with a disconnecting rear axle contribute to fuel efficiency of 30 miles per gallon (mpg) highway.

Loaded with up to 75 advanced safety and security features, the 2023 Fiat 500X is available in two trims: Pop and Sport. The Fiat 500X is manufactured in Melfi, Italy.

FIAT Brand
FIAT brand celebrates more than 120 years as an automaker and some things haven't changed. Head-turning Italian design and the ultimate fun-to-drive factor come standard with every FIAT.

In early 2024, FIAT brand will launch the globally popular Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis battery-electric-vehicle offering in North America.

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com

