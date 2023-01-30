Genesis Homes Featured at the 2023 International Builders Show

Over 45,000 attendees will have the opportunity to experience Champion Home Builders innovative home solutions for builders and developers at this year’s International Builders’ Show. Genesis Homes, a Champion Homes brand, is featuring a factory-built home and an accessory dwelling unit (ADU). The show is hosted by the National Association of Home Builders, and takes place January 31-February 2, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Champion Homes team is earning new customers by directly addressing the market need for affordable, timely, and sustainably built homes.

“We are receiving a tremendous response from our builder developer customers. Our Genesis Homes line-up provides a turnkey solution at a price point, and timeline for today’s market,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO, Skyline Champion. “Our expansion in the builder developer market reflects our commitment to make home ownership more attainable, and we are excited to be collaborating with partners that share our vision to welcome even more customers into their new home.”

Genesis Homes and ADUs redefine what is possible with factory-built, featuring contemporary exteriors and interiors, and well-thought-out floor plans and designs.

The Genesis Homes HUD code model 4264H32G03, is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and 1,873 square feet of living on one level. The home has a welcoming curb appeal, including covered porches for outdoor living. The interior layout is spacious, providing open areas for entertaining, along with ample privacy and quiet space.

The Genesis Homes HUD code ADU model 2039H21AD1 features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, in a smartly utilized 788 square feet. Accessory dwelling units are a fast-growing affordable solution for homeowners looking to add additional space on their property. Whether as a guest house, workspace, casita, or rental, Genesis ADUs have a range of floor plans to create just the right stand-alone flex space to complement a single-family home.

Show attendees can walk through the fully furnished home and ADU at the Professional Builder Show Village.

See the homes and floor plans online at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.genesishomes.com%2Fibs-2023.

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,700 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 42 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business with 31 retail locations across the United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

