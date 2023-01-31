Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 14, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible on the investor relations section of Wesco’s website, along with webcast replays following the call.

Wesco will also be participating in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, Loop Capital Investor Conference, and J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in March 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Dial-In Access Live Access Replay Access North American: 1-888-349-0106

International: 1-412-902-0131

Access code: Wesco A recording will be available beginning 02/14/2023

at 12:00pm ET until 02/21/2023 at 12:00pm ET

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 2079541

About Wesco International

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $18 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 18,000 people, partners with the industry’s premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world, including more than 90% of FORTUNE 100® companies. With nearly 1,500,000 products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

