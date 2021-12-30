InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IVT) today announced the tax reporting information for the 2022 distributions on its common stock. The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Record Date Distribution Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividend Per Share Return of Capital Per Share Qualified Dividend Per Share Sec. 199A Dividend Per Share Sec. 897 Ordinary Dividend Per Share 12/30/2021 1/14/2022 $ 0.205200 $ 0.191321 $ 0.013879 - $ 0.191321 $ 0.006489 3/31/2022 4/15/2022 $ 0.205200 $ 0.191321 $ 0.013879 - $ 0.191321 $ 0.006489 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 $ 0.205200 $ 0.191321 $ 0.013879 $ 0.191321 $ 0.006489 9/30/2022 10/14/2022 $ 0.205200 $ 0.191321 $ 0.013879 - $ 0.191321 $ 0.006489 $ 0.820800 $ 0.765284 $ 0.055516 - $ 0.765284 $ 0.025956

For the year ended December 31, 2022, InvenTrust paid distributions of approximately $55.3 million. For income tax purposes only, approximately 93% of the distributions paid in 2022 will be treated as ordinary dividends and approximately 7% will be treated as non-dividend distributions. The December 2022 dividend declared, with a record date of December 29, 2022 and payment date of January 13, 2023, will be reported in 2023, and not reflected in the 2022 tax allocation.

The information in this document represents the Company’s understanding of the U.S. federal income tax laws and regulations and does not constitute tax advice. It does not purport to be complete or to describe the consequences that may apply to particular categories of stockholders. Each stockholder is urged to consult their advisor as to the specific tax consequences of distributions to such stockholder, including the effect of any state, local, or non-U.S. tax laws, and of changes in applicable tax laws.

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“we,” the “Company,” “our,” “us,” "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013. As of September 30, 2022, the Company is an owner and manager of 62 retail properties, representing 10.5 million square feet of retail space. For more information, please visit www.inventrustproperties.com.

Availability of Information on InvenTrust Properties Corp.'s Website and Social Media Channels

Investors and others should note that InvenTrust routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the InvenTrust investor relations website. The Company uses these channels as well as social media channels (e.g., the InvenTrust Twitter account (twitter.com%2Finventrustprop); and the InvenTrust LinkedIn account (linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Finventrustproperties) as a means of disclosing information about the Company's business to our colleagues, investors, and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the InvenTrust investor relations website or on the Company’s social media channels is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in InvenTrust to review the information that it shares on www.inventrustproperties.com%2Finvestor-relations and on the Company’s social media channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005784/en/