Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, and leading enterprise AI software and solutions provider, today announced the launch of Veritone+Redaction+Managed+Service. An alternative to licensing Veritone’s AI-powered Redact software, this managed service enables organizations with limited dedicated resources to lean on Veritone to redact audio and video from digital evidence files safely and securely.

“We recognize the value of offering digital evidence redaction as a service, especially for agencies and organizations that may require redaction services intermittently—versus ongoing—or for customers who simply prefer to have the services provided by Veritone’s experts,” said Jon Gacek, general manager, aiWARE Enterprise for Veritone. “Additionally, with new state and local laws continuously emerging to ensure strict privacy and safety requirements are met, having the option of using Veritone’s redaction specialists to do the heavy lifting makes it easier to meet deadlines without overwhelming internal resources and to eliminate FOIA request backlog.”

“We had an urgent redaction need, without the internal resources to swiftly address it,” shared Sgt. Sal Lombardo of West Sacramento PD, an early adopter of the redaction service. “Veritone Redaction Managed Service offered the ideal solution. They were able to efficiently complete the task and meet our tight deadline.”

To help streamline complex tasks and accelerate workflows, customers simply supply Veritone with video and audio files. In a matter of days, redacted files are returned along with an audit log. Veritone Redaction Managed Service saves countless hours of manual redaction, enabling staff to stay focused on other mission-critical objectives and goals while keeping costs under control. Veritone’s enhanced AI-solution for head and object detection provides redaction at all levels with flexibility and speed, including:

A/V File Formats – works with standard audio and video formats that do not require a proprietary codec/player to redact heads, license plates, laptops, mobile devices, data terminals, words and phrases and more.

– works with standard audio and video formats that do not require a proprietary codec/player to redact heads, license plates, laptops, mobile devices, data terminals, words and phrases and more. Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Removal – maintains strict adherence to removing instances of PII in order to protect individuals' safety and security.

– maintains strict adherence to removing instances of PII in order to protect individuals' safety and security. Sensitive File Security – offers the highest level of security and compliance throughout the entire file journey, from drop off and review to final retrieval.

– offers the highest level of security and compliance throughout the entire file journey, from drop off and review to final retrieval. Redaction Review – enables the review of redacted files and feedback on any completed file.

– enables the review of redacted files and feedback on any completed file. Head Detection – uses head detection for redaction, which does not rely on visible facial features, a primary function of facial detection.

– uses head detection for redaction, which does not rely on visible facial features, a primary function of facial detection. File Editor – offers the option to blur or blackfill sensitive objects, and to mute or tone over audio content.

“Veritone Redaction Managed Service offered a seamless solution to manage our project while saving us time and money compared to performing redaction in-house,” said Christian Holiday, CEO of Global Media, another early user of the service. “Their team was excellent from the first call through completion of the final job. Everything was covered with precise detail.”

The cloud-based Veritone Redact software is built on Veritone’s proven aiWARE Enterprise AI platform. Automating the process of obscuring sensitive imagery or audio in media evidence, it significantly improves manual and time-intensive, frame-by-frame and word-by-word evidence redaction workflows, serving as the key tool used by our team to provide this new service.

For more information, visit: veritone.com%2Fservices%2Fredaction-managed-service

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

Safe Harbor Statement

