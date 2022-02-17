AIR Communities Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Allocations

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) reported today the tax status of its 2022 distributions paid to shareholders. Details on the tax classifications of the distributions are included in the table below:

Class A Common Stock (CUSIP 03750L109)

Record Date

Payable Date

Dividend per

Share

Total Ordinary

Dividends

Qualified

Dividends(1)

Total Capital

Gain

Distribution

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250 Gain(2)

Section 897

Ordinary

Dividends

Section 897

Capital Gain(3)

Nondividend

Distributions

2/17/2022

2/25/2022

$

0.45

13.71320%

1.93033%

86.28680%

10.30174%

0.00000%

86.28680%

0.00000%

5/20/2022

5/31/2022

$

0.45

13.71320%

1.93033%

86.28680%

10.30174%

0.00000%

86.28680%

0.00000%

8/19/2022

8/30/2022

$

0.45

13.71320%

1.93033%

86.28680%

10.30174%

0.00000%

86.28680%

0.00000%

11/18/2022

11/30/2022

$

0.45

13.71320%

1.93033%

86.28680%

10.30174%

0.00000%

86.28680%

0.00000%

Annual

$

1.8000

13.71320%

1.93033%

86.28680%

10.30174%

0.00000%

86.28680%

0.00000%

(1) - The percentage of Qualified Dividends for each of the quarters shown above is a subset of, and included in, Dividend per Share.

(2) - The percentage of Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain for each of the quarters shown above is a subset of, and included in, Dividend per Share.

(3) - The percentage of Section 897 Capital Gain for each of the quarters shown above is a subset of, and included in, Dividend per Share.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), Apartment Income REIT Corp. is disclosing below two additional amounts for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Record Date

Payable Date

Form 1099-DIV

Box 2a, Total

Capital Gain

Distr. Per Share

One Year

Amounts

Disclosure Per

Share

Three Year

Amounts

Disclosure Per

Share

2/17/2022

2/25/2022

$

0.388291

$

0.0169

$

0.0169

5/20/2022

5/31/2022

$

0.388291

$

0.0169

$

0.0169

8/19/2022

8/30/2022

$

0.388291

$

0.0169

$

0.0169

11/18/2022

11/30/2022

$

0.388291

$

0.0169

$

0.0169

Annual

$

1.553164

$

0.0676

$

0.0676

Shareholders of record of the Company's common stock will receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV from Computershare, AIR’s 2022 distribution paying agent. If shares were held in "street name" during 2022, the IRS form will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm, or nominee. Because AIR’s tax return has not yet been filed for the year ended December 31, 2022, the distribution allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date.

The tax treatment of these distributions by state and local authorities varies and may not be the same as the IRS's treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect individuals differently, AIR cannot advise shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. AIR encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

About AIR

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 75 communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

