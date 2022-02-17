Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) reported today the tax status of its 2022 distributions paid to shareholders. Details on the tax classifications of the distributions are included in the table below:

Class A Common Stock (CUSIP 03750L109)

Record Date Payable Date Dividend per Share Total Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends(1) Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain(2) Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain(3) Nondividend Distributions 2/17/2022 2/25/2022 $ 0.45 13.71320% 1.93033% 86.28680% 10.30174% 0.00000% 86.28680% 0.00000% 5/20/2022 5/31/2022 $ 0.45 13.71320% 1.93033% 86.28680% 10.30174% 0.00000% 86.28680% 0.00000% 8/19/2022 8/30/2022 $ 0.45 13.71320% 1.93033% 86.28680% 10.30174% 0.00000% 86.28680% 0.00000% 11/18/2022 11/30/2022 $ 0.45 13.71320% 1.93033% 86.28680% 10.30174% 0.00000% 86.28680% 0.00000% Annual $ 1.8000 13.71320% 1.93033% 86.28680% 10.30174% 0.00000% 86.28680% 0.00000%

(1) - The percentage of Qualified Dividends for each of the quarters shown above is a subset of, and included in, Dividend per Share. (2) - The percentage of Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain for each of the quarters shown above is a subset of, and included in, Dividend per Share. (3) - The percentage of Section 897 Capital Gain for each of the quarters shown above is a subset of, and included in, Dividend per Share.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), Apartment Income REIT Corp. is disclosing below two additional amounts for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Record Date Payable Date Form 1099-DIV Box 2a, Total Capital Gain Distr. Per Share One Year Amounts Disclosure Per Share Three Year Amounts Disclosure Per Share 2/17/2022 2/25/2022 $ 0.388291 $ 0.0169 $ 0.0169 5/20/2022 5/31/2022 $ 0.388291 $ 0.0169 $ 0.0169 8/19/2022 8/30/2022 $ 0.388291 $ 0.0169 $ 0.0169 11/18/2022 11/30/2022 $ 0.388291 $ 0.0169 $ 0.0169 Annual $ 1.553164 $ 0.0676 $ 0.0676

Shareholders of record of the Company's common stock will receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV from Computershare, AIR’s 2022 distribution paying agent. If shares were held in "street name" during 2022, the IRS form will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm, or nominee. Because AIR’s tax return has not yet been filed for the year ended December 31, 2022, the distribution allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date.

The tax treatment of these distributions by state and local authorities varies and may not be the same as the IRS's treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect individuals differently, AIR cannot advise shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. AIR encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

About AIR

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 75 communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

