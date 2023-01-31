Gartner to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 7, 2023

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) will report its financial results for fourth quarter 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Gartner investor website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.gartner.com.

The Company plans to host a webcast call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter.

Call Access Process
Listeners can access the webcast live at https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2F6v35abva . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

To participate actively in the live call via dial-in, please register at https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI7103633cd6d9454397caea880aedebea.

Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call.

The company plans to announce first, second, and third quarter 2023 results on May 2, August 1, and November 3, 2023, respectively.

About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

