Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced that the Company made the Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies once again.

Sterling is one of the 100 best performers highlighted on Forbes' annual list. Over the past 12 months, Forbes screened more than 1,000 companies with a market capitalization between $300 million to $2 billion to find the top-performing companies that grew during the bear market. The full Forbes 2023 America's Best Small Companies list can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fbest-small-cap-companies%2F%235a6db5e247db.

"We are extremely excited to make the Forbes' America's Best Small Companies list once again," said Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer. "Since we began our strategic transformation, our Company has experienced tremendous growth, delivered record results and generated consistent value for our customers and shareholders. Our continued success is a tribute to our people, our strategy and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives us every day.

About Sterling

Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. E-Infrastructure Solutions projects develop advanced, large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow."

