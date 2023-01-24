NextNav Announces STMicroelectronics Has Joined its Barometer Testing Program to Certify Sensor Accuracy and Performance Quality under Rigorous Standards

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextNav, a leader in next-generation GPS, announced today that STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, will join the NextNav Certified barometer program.

NextNav_Logo.jpg

NextNav Certified, launched in 2021, validates the performance of sensors in real-world operating scenarios by building standardized measurement benchmarks through independent performance data. By engaging directly with component manufacturers to rigorously test sensors in real world operating scenarios, NextNav supports these manufacturers in measuring performance against standard metrics, benefiting wireless phones, wearables, access points, and other devices. The program provides an industry-wide benchmark that device manufacturers, wireless carriers, and other stakeholders can use to ensure the quality and reliability of barometric components.

As a NextNav Certified program participant, STMicroelectronics – one of the largest sensor manufacturers in the world – will be able to provide robust performance assurance using independent data and standardized metrics to device manufacturers seeking to use its barometric sensors. ST's sensors use innovative Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology to ensure extremely accurate pressure resolution in ultra-compact and thin packages, enabling accurate floor detection, enhanced location-based services, precise dead-reckoning calculations, advanced weather monitoring, and accurate water-depth sensing.

"The high quality and accuracy of ST sensors has made them integral in a broad range of applications and sectors, including personal electronics, wearables, industrial, and automotive applications," said Simone Ferri, GM of Marketing MEMS Sensors Division, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics. "We're excited that, under the NextNav Certified program, manufacturers using our sensors will receive an additional layer of certainty of their quality and accuracy, backed by independent performance data and using standardized performance benchmarks."

"With the growing importance of knowing vertical location across numerous sectors, it is increasingly valuable for manufacturers and wireless operators to be confident in the accuracy of the barometric sensors they use," said Ambroise Popper, VP and General Manager of NextNav. "As a NextNav Certified program participant, ST can demonstrate the quality of its industry-leading sensors, backed by the findings of technically rigorous, independent performance testing. We're thrilled to partner with a key innovator and look forward to working with them on 3D location services that can improve and save lives."

About NextNav

NextNav (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflect the 3D world around us, and support innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, review our site nextnav.com or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contact
[email protected]

Source: NN-FIN

favicon.png?sn=DC94060&sd=2023-01-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextnav-announces-stmicroelectronics-has-joined-its-barometer-testing-program-to-certify-sensor-accuracy-and-performance-quality-under-rigorous-standards-301728440.html

SOURCE NextNav

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC94060&Transmission_Id=202301240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC94060&DateId=20230124
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.