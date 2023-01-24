MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $494.00Mil. The top holdings were BWXT(3.29%), CACI(2.09%), and POR(2.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 69,708 shares in NAS:HELE, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.34 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Helen Of Troy Ltd traded for a price of $111.34 per share and a market cap of $2.67Bil. The stock has returned -49.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Helen Of Troy Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 362,774 shares in NYSE:TGNA, giving the stock a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.16 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Tegna Inc traded for a price of $19.25 per share and a market cap of $4.30Bil. The stock has returned 0.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tegna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 147,382 shares in NYSE:HP, giving the stock a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.61 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Helmerich & Payne Inc traded for a price of $46.91 per share and a market cap of $4.99Bil. The stock has returned 71.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Helmerich & Payne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 938.20, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 69,381 shares in NAS:MGRC, giving the stock a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.63 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, McGrath RentCorp traded for a price of $94.40000000000001 per share and a market cap of $2.30Bil. The stock has returned 23.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McGrath RentCorp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 40,366 shares in NYSE:CLH, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.83 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Clean Harbors Inc traded for a price of $128.8725 per share and a market cap of $6.97Bil. The stock has returned 36.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clean Harbors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

