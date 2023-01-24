Lannebo Fonder AB recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $521.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.45%), GOOGL(7.63%), and IBM(5.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lannebo Fonder AB’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 260,000 shares in NAS:FTNT, giving the stock a 2.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.11 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Fortinet Inc traded for a price of $50.98 per share and a market cap of $39.83Bil. The stock has returned -11.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortinet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 70,000-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $79.45999999999999 per share and a market cap of $90.59Bil. The stock has returned -50.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Lannebo Fonder AB bought 30,000 shares of NAS:PANW for a total holding of 196,500. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.59.

On 01/24/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $150.295 per share and a market cap of $45.44Bil. The stock has returned -10.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 89.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 203.78 and a price-sales ratio of 7.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 105,000-share investment in NYSE:PING. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.34 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Ping Identity Holding Corp traded for a price of $28.5 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned 4.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ping Identity Holding Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.48 and a price-sales ratio of 7.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Lannebo Fonder AB bought 7,000 shares of NYSE:MA for a total holding of 84,000. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $329.15.

On 01/24/2023, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $378.3755 per share and a market cap of $363.79Bil. The stock has returned 9.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-book ratio of 57.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.20 and a price-sales ratio of 17.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

