MultiPlan+Corporation ( NYSE:MPLN, Financial), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment and revenue integrity services to the U.S. healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that Carol Nutter has joined the company as Chief People Officer.

In her new role, Carol will oversee the people strategy and operations of recruitment, talent management, employee engagement and wellness, DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging), and building development opportunities for upskilling and reskilling. She reports to Dale White, Chief Executive Officer.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome Carol to the team,” said Mr. White. “I look forward to benefitting from her expertise as we continue to attract and retain best-in-class talent who deliver service excellence to MultiPlan’s broad base of customers, providers and other constituents.”

Carol has over 20 years of experience developing, implementing and leading people strategies across a diverse portfolio of companies and industries. Prior to joining MultiPlan, she served as the Senior Vice President of Talent and Culture at Optoro, where she led employee acquisition and retention initiatives that helped the company scale effectively during a time of significant growth.

“I am thrilled to be joining MultiPlan as its Chief People Officer,” commented Carol. “MultiPlan has an impressive 40 year history of trailblazing and creating outstanding opportunities for great employees to do great work. I’m excited to partner with our people and leaders to build on this foundation and continue to propel the Company forward”.

MultiPlan earned the Great+Places+to+Work+Certification for 2022-2023, with over 85 percent of surveyed employees expressing satisfaction with the Company. The Company currently employs over 2,500 people.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, property and casualty and dental markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005402/en/