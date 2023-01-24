Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $266.00Mil. The top holdings were GOLD(18.03%), DG(10.60%), and TMUS(10.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,793,787 shares in NYSE:GOLD, giving the stock a 18.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.91 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $19.185 per share and a market cap of $33.77Bil. The stock has returned 1.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 271,446-share investment in NYSE:XOM. Previously, the stock had a 8.550000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.14 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $112.5699 per share and a market cap of $463.60Bil. The stock has returned 59.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 45.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 565,069 shares in NYSE:CAG, giving the stock a 8.210000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.25 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Conagra Brands Inc traded for a price of $37.25 per share and a market cap of $17.75Bil. The stock has returned 9.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Conagra Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 71,870 shares in NYSE:V, giving the stock a 5.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $201.66 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $224.5 per share and a market cap of $475.41Bil. The stock has returned 11.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-book ratio of 13.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.50 and a price-sales ratio of 16.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 135,600-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 5.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.78 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.37 per share and a market cap of $993.34Bil. The stock has returned -32.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 89.33, a price-book ratio of 7.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

