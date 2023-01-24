TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

608 SOUTH KING STREET LEESBURG, VA 20175

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 711 stocks valued at a total of $617.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.70%), NOBL(2.51%), and FISV(2.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:XLP by 50,322 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.42.

On 01/24/2023, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $73.08499999999999 per share and a market cap of $17.13Bil. The stock has returned -0.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a price-book ratio of 5.48.

During the quarter, TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP bought 8,086 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 49,829. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.66.

On 01/24/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $224.34 per share and a market cap of $475.07Bil. The stock has returned 12.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-book ratio of 13.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.49 and a price-sales ratio of 16.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP bought 508 shares of NYSE:AZO for a total holding of 2,150. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2416.82.

On 01/24/2023, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2332.24 per share and a market cap of $43.77Bil. The stock has returned 18.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:DGX by 8,060 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.7.

On 01/24/2023, Quest Diagnostics Inc traded for a price of $144.22 per share and a market cap of $16.42Bil. The stock has returned 6.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quest Diagnostics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:UYG by 24,210 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.05.

On 01/24/2023, ProShares Ultra Financials 2x Shares traded for a price of $50.9051 per share and a market cap of $611.26Mil. The stock has returned -17.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Ultra Financials 2x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.