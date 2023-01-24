MUFG Securities EMEA plc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 162 stocks valued at a total of $6.07Bil. The top holdings were V(70.55%), SNY(1.59%), and MSFT(1.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s top five trades of the quarter.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 1,289,801 shares. The trade had a 4.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.66.

On 01/24/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $224.34 per share and a market cap of $475.07Bil. The stock has returned 12.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-book ratio of 13.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.49 and a price-sales ratio of 16.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 3,051,525-share investment in NYSE:WELL. Previously, the stock had a 3.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.29000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Welltower Inc traded for a price of $74.544 per share and a market cap of $35.22Bil. The stock has returned -10.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Welltower Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 162.05, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 518,715 shares. The trade had a 2.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 01/24/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $143.08 per share and a market cap of $451.81Bil. The stock has returned -53.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-book ratio of 11.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 1,000,000 shares in NAS:SNY, giving the stock a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.89 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Sanofi SA traded for a price of $48.45 per share and a market cap of $121.53Bil. The stock has returned -1.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanofi SA has a price-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 7,500,000 shares in NYSE:ING, giving the stock a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.86 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, ING Groep NV traded for a price of $13.88 per share and a market cap of $50.40Bil. The stock has returned 1.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ING Groep NV has a price-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

